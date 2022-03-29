PALMDALE — The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office has identified a man shot with another, on March 21, in Palmdale.
Leron Davenport, Sr., 48, died at a hospital of gunshot wounds to his torso, according the coroner’s report.
Deputies were called, shortly after 5:30 p.m., on March 21, to a report of a gunshot victim in the 2000 block of Olive Drive, southeast of Avenue S and 25th Street East.
When they arrived, they found two Black men, both with gunshot wounds to the upper torso. They were taken to a local hospital.
There has been no information regarding a suspect or other details of the ongoing investigation, “in order to protect the integrity of the investigation,” Deputy Lizette Falcon of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said in an email to the Valley Press.
Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Information may be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at http://lacrimestoppers.org
