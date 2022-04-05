PALMDALE — A man died as a result of injuries sustained in a collision, early Friday morning, in Palmdale, Palmdale Sheriff’s Station officials reported.
Deputies were called to the scene of the collision, shortly before 5 a.m., at 25th Street East and Avenue R.
According to the preliminary investigation, the man, driving a black 2017 Ford Focus, was heading west on Avenue R and made a right turn onto 25th Street East, from a red signal. He then immediately made a U-turn in front of a black 2016 Toyota Camry, which was heading north on 25th Street East.
The driver of the Camry drove through the signal on either a yellow or green signal light and collided with the driver’s side of the Focus, according to Sheriff’s officials.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department also responded to the collision and provided medical treatment to all involved. The driver of the Ford Focus was pronounced dead at the scene, officials reported.
The driver of the Camry and her minor-aged passenger were transported to a local hospital for treatment, according to officials. No information on their condition was available.
Neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be a factor in this collision, officials reported.
A portion of 25th Street East was closed between Avenue R and Avenue Q-15 during the investigation.
