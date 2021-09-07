LANCASTER — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide detectives continued their investigation Monday morning into the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of man near downtown Lancaster.
The shooting was at approximately 10:25 p.m., Sunday on the 44200 block of Beech Avenue, according to a report from Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Information Bureau.
The victim, a White male adult in his early 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Lancaster Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to the location regarding a person-down call. Upon their arrival, they located the victim suffering from several gunshot wounds to the upper torso, the report said.
There is no known motive or suspect information. The investigation is ongoing and there is no additional information available at this time.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.
Those who prefer to provide information anonymously may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.