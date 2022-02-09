PALMDALE — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man found near the Antelope Valley Freeway at Avenue Q, on Monday.
He was reported to the Sheriff’s department at approximately 10:22 p.m., at the freeway underpass at Avenue Q and Division Street, according to a Sheriff’s Department news release.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been publicly identified.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to provide information anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).
