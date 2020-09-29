LANCASTER — A man was found dead in the desert on Saturday and now homicide investigators are seeking information regarding the circumstances leading up to the death.
At 7:29 p.m., Saturday, deputies from Lancaster Station responded to the desert area near East Avenue N and 240th Street East, in regard to a call of a possible dead body.
When they arrived, they were directed to the victim along the side of a dirt road. Off road enthusiasts discovered the deceased.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and was in the advanced stages of decomposition. The race and age of the man, along with the cause of death is unknown at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to provide information anonymously should call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477), use a smartphone to download the P3 Tips mobile app or visit http://lacrimestoppers.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.