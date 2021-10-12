LANCASTER — Los Angeles County Sheriff Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting at a restaurant on Sierra Highway that left one man dead and three others injured.
Deputies were called to a restaurant in the 41200 block of Sierra Highway shortly after midnight, Monday, on report of assault with a deadly weapon.
There they found a security guard outside with a gunshot wound to his upper torso and an employee who had also been shot, deputies reported.
The guard indicated to deputies that the alleged shooter was still inside. Deputies attempted to communicate with the suspect, to no avail. Believing it could be a situation in which the suspect was barricaded inside, the Special Enforcement Bureau team was called to the location.
The team was able to contact a woman inside the restaurant before entering it.
Inside, they found a 51-year-old man, believed to be the suspect, with a gunshot wound to the upper torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.
A woman, 43, was also wounded. She was transported to a local hospital with a non-life threatening injury.
The security guard, a 44-year-old man, is in critical condition.
The employee was also taken to a local hospital with a non-life threatening injury.
Detectives have learned there was possibly an altercation inside the restaurant, which led to the security guard getting involved, officials said. The shooting occurred after the guard became involved.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.
Information may be provided anonymously by calling “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-TIPS (8477), by using the P3 Tips app or online at http://lacrimestoppers.org
