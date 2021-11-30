LANCASTER — Lancaster Sheriff’s Station traffic investigators continued their investigation into the circumstances of a fatal traffic collision between a motorcyclist and a vehicle, early Monday morning.
The collision occurred at approximately 4:54 a.m. at the intersection of East Avenue L and Sierra Highway.
According to the preliminary investigation, a man riding a Yamaha motorcycle was traveling southbound on Sierra Highway and a woman in a Hyundai was traveling northbound on Sierra Highway, making a left turn onto east Avenue L.
The man on the motorcycle failed to stop at the red traffic signal. His motorcycle collided into the Hyundai. He was thrown from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene by responding paramedics, according to Det. Ryan Ament of the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.
The cause of the collision is still being investigated. It is unknown if speed was a factor in the collision. It is also unknown at this time, if alcohol or drugs played a role.
Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact the traffic investigators at Lancaster Sheriff Station by calling 661-948-8466.
