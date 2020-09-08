LANCASTER (CNS) — A man died in a two-vehicle collision in Lancaster that resulted in a vehicle overturning and bursting into flames, with multiple people reportedly ejected.
The crash was reported at 9:30 p.m. Sunday on Sierra (14) Highway at West Avenue B, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Michael Pittman. Two ambulances were requested.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene and officers called for a helicopter to shine a light on the crash site, said California Highway Patrol Officer Tony Polizzi.
Flames from the overturned vehicle spread to nearby grass, Pittman said.
