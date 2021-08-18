Collapsed man

A man collapsed and died on the sidewalk Tuesday morning at 27th Street West and Avenue K in Lancaster. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies and Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel performed CPR for about half an hour in an attempt to revive him, after he collapsed. The man’s identity was not released and it’s unclear what led to his death.

 Valley Press Staff

