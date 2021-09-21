PALMDALE — Los Angeles County Sheriff Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting Sunday night in the 38400 block of Fifth Street East, just north of Palmdale Boulevard.
At 8:50 p.m., deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station responded to an apartment building regarding a gunshot victim. They found a 32-year-old white man in the parking lot with apparent gunshot wounds, officials reported.
He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
He has not been publicly identified by officials.
As of early Monday, there was no suspect or suspect vehicle description, officials said.
However, investigators reported two juvenile Hispanic men were seen running away from the scene at the time of the shooting.
The suspected murder weapon has also not been found, investigators reported.
The shooting does not appear to be gang-related.
Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.
Those wishing to provide information anonymously, may do so by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477), or by using the P3 Tips app or online at http://lacrimestoppers.org
