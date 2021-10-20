LANCASTER — Current and former members of the NAACP Antelope Valley Branch No. 1023 called for the removal of current branch officers for alleged corruption including alleged election fraud and voter suppression allegedly committed by incumbent branch officers who were also running for re-election.
Arthur Calloway II, Waunette Cullors, Dana LaMon, Renata Valree, Christine Smith, and Jamie Goodreau, who held a press conference in the parking lot of Desert Vineyard Church Tuesday morning, said the current branch is not meeting the needs of the community it serves and called on the community to hold the branch accountable. They called on the regional, state and national NAACP organizations to help with a complete overhaul of the branch.
The branch has had a history of disputed elections going back to 2014. The activists are calling for removal of former vice president and current President Jacob Johnson, former president and current executive Board member Shunnon Thomas, former executive Board member and current Vice President George Andrews, former and current treasurer Donna Thomason, and former and current secretary Elizabeth Gill. They would like to conduct an in-person election in November to elect interim officers and executive committee members to overhaul the branch and operate it in full compliance with the NAACP constitution.
Organizers said they have done their due diligence to raise their concerns up the chain of command. They have reached out to the NAACP regional, state and national leadership and have received no response to their concerns over the past six months.
An email seeking comment from current branch President Jacob Johnson, former branch President Shunnon Thomas, Regional Director Ron Hasson and Hi State Conference President Rick Callender was not immediately returned.
“We just want everyone to understand how much this is important to the community because in order for our community to survive, we need a place to actually give complaints to,” Calloway said.
Calloway added it was the “NAACP of old” that, in 2013, helped bring the US Department of Justice settlement over allegations that the cities of Lancaster and Palmdale and the Los Angeles County Housing Authority targeted African-Americans with discriminatory enforcement of Section 8 rent subsidy rules.
“Since that time we have not been able to make sure that our community is safe because they have no place to give an actual complaint to,” Calloway said. “You can’t go to the sheriff’s department; you can’t go to the NAACP; you can’t go to the city. You can’t go to any of these places; we need the NAACP to go back to what the NAACP is known for, and what the NAACP is known for is fighting for the community’s rights.”
Calloway added their action was a call from the community starving for accountability.
Cullors, a member of the Keppel Union School District Board of Trustees and co-chair of Cancel the Contract, said she has five generations of her family in leadership for the NAACP. She has been a member of the local branch for 15 years including as vice chair.
“When we were present we sued cities, we sued Section 8; we were actually being advocates to the community,” Cullors said. “People were contacting us when there were violations with the police and we were stepping forward and going with them to court and fighting on their behalf on a state and national level.”
Cullors said she and her husband were not allowed to vote in the last three elections despite being paid members. She said the current leadership is too close to the sheriff’s department and cities for them to hold them accountable.
LaMon, a retired judge, served on the election supervisory committee at the request of a branch member who was neither a candidate nor an officer.
“It didn’t take me long to figure out the current officers were not interested in an open and fair election; they were only interested in using their position to retain the positions that they held,” LaMon said. “So they used whatever obstruction they could to make sure that they got reelected.”
Valree, a current branch member who served on the executive committee for two years resigned due to her frustrations over the efforts general membership took to ensure the election was conducted according to the bylaws.
“We wanted to make sure that the leadership was held accountable for its misconduct,” Valree said, adding they were aware of the contested elections of the past.
Smith, also a current member, described the failures of the branch to respond to the community through the Legal Redress committee, which is responsible for responding to community members and their calls to action regarding issues of injustice and discrimination.
“The experience of the former legal redress committee is clear evidence that the officers of this branch are harming members of this community and are disinterested in fighting for justice in real situations,” Smith said, adding former President Thomas dismantled the committee.
Goodreau spoke of the group’s desire to remake the branch into what it once was, an active chapter that serves the community.
