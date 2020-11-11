PALMDALE — City of Palmdale administrative and business offices, the Palmdale Playhouse, South Antelope Valley Emergency Services (SAVES), Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, Chimbole Cultural Center and the Palmdale City Library will be closed today in observance of Veterans Day. City pools will also be closed to lap swim, but all parks will remain open under COVID-19 safety protocols.
To report emergencies after hours, weekends or on holidays, residents may call 661-267-5338. Emergencies include sewer overflows, roadway/right of way hazards including downed tree limbs, downed signs and potholes, or broken sprinkler lines in city parks and landscaped areas.
Library materials may be ordered and online services such as Homework Help and eLibrary may be accessed 24 hours a day, every day at www.cityofpalmdale.org/library
Parking and administrative citations may also be paid online, 24 hours a day, seven days a week at www.cityofpalmdale.org/206/Citations
Business licenses may be paid online 24 hours a day, seven days a week by visiting https://cityofpalmdale.org/156/Business-License-and-Permits
Administrative and business offices will reopen Thursday at regular business hours.
