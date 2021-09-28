LITTLEROCK — Littlerock High School welcomed six inductees into the school’s Alumni Hall of Fame on Sept. 17 with three 2020 inductees and three 2021 inductees.
The 2020 inductees are Briana Lozano, class of 2000; Denise (Aoun) Bird, class of 1995; and Taihra Ul-Hasan Mohammed, class of 2006. The 2021 inductees are Anthony Parady, class of 2001; Jenny Guillen Miranda, class of 2001; and Dr. David Gordon Otis, class of 2002.
Lozano was inducted under the science category and attended the University of California-Santa Barbara, where she graduated in 2004 with a bachelor’s degree in environmental studies with a mixed concentration in chemistry and global security.
Lozano served as a Peace Corps volunteer in community health in Niger, West Africa from 2005 to 2007. She worked with a US-based NGO at the National Hospital of Niamey, assisting the general surgeon in the treatment and education of obstetric fistula patients. This experience led her to apply for her master’s degree in public health at Emory University.
Lozano graduated from Emory with a master’s degree in community health and reproductive health in 2010. Since then, she has been with the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention working as an epidemiologist in various topics including global health security, HIV/AIDS, health informatics and she most recently participated in the COVID-19 response efforts.
Bird was inducted under the business category and received a bachelor’s degree in history form the University of California-Los Angeles. She was hired right out of college to help launch Miramax Television, a division of Miramax Films.
After a couple of years in the entertainment industry, Bird pursued a new career path and accepted an entry-level customer service position at Mars, Inc. She also began pursuing her MBA at Pepperdine University. Bird, after earning her MBA, began to climb the corporate ladder at Mars, Inc. She became the youngest manager in Mars’s history to run a 16-person team. She went into retail, where she twice received the Sales Excellence award for her work on the Walmart and 7-Eleven teams.
Bird’s next role was a sponsorship manager, focusing on Mars’s NFL and NASCAR assets. She later went into sales, where she managed accounts in the Western region of the United States.
After 16 years in the consumer packaged goods industry, she shifted gears again to focus on her family. Bird joined her husband Travis’s business as it continued to grow. The couple opened a leading-edge stem cell biopharmaceutical company, which has dozens of employees and an FDA-approved investigational new drug to help those hospitalized with COVID-19.
Ul-Hasan Mohammed was also inducted under the business category and was active in Littlerock High’s agriculture program and the FFA organization. Inspired by her agriscience education, she pursued further studies in biology at UCLA. She has a bachelor’s degree in microbiology, immunology and molecular genetics from UCLA. She also has an MBA from the University Of Massachusetts Amherst Isenberg School of Management.
Ul-Hasan Mohammed has held scientific research positions in several academic institutions and biotech companies, studying the hepatitis C virus at UCLA and gene therapy at the City of Hope Medical Center. She has also co-authored seven publications in scientific journals over the past nine years.
Since 2017, Ul-Hasan Mohammed has held the position of account executive at Abbott Laboratories, a Fortune 100 healthcare and medical device company, where she manages $27 million in annual sales.
Parady was inducted under the education category and studied at CalArts and the Pasadena Art College, then went on to further his career in graphic design and animation.
While he was a student, he excelled at volleyball, cross country and wrestling. Today, he is referred to as Coach Parady. He has dedicated his time to coach wrestling, volleyball, tennis and cross country at Littlerock, Palmdale, Knight and Highland high schools.
As a coach, Parady has had three athletes advance to masters and two continued on to the state level. He has also brought three teams to the CIF championship: Two in cross country in 2017 and one in wrestling in 2020.
In addition to being a coach and working in graphic design, Parady has worked as a paradeducator in the special education department at Littlerock High. He coached his students to the first Overcoming Obstacles Track Meet in 2017. He continues to support students in the annual event.
Guillen Miranda was inducted under the business category and is the daughter of Salvadoran immigrants who fled to the United States in the early 1980s to seek refuge from the Salvadoran Civil War. While at Littlerock High, she played the alto saxophone in the marching and jazz bands. She attended Antelope Valley College while working full-time in fast food, retail and as a pharmacy technician. She later worked as an instructional aide at Antelope Valley Union High School District. During this time, Guillen Miranda earned her bachelor’s degree in sociology with a minor in psychology. She then completed her master’s in educational psychology and an education specialist degree in educational psychology from Azusa Pacific University. She works as a school psychologist for the Mojave Unified School District.
Otis was inducted under the science category and served in the US Air Force after graduating from Littlerock High. He attended Airman Leadership School on Osan Air Base, South Korea with a associate’s degree in munitions systems technology. After Otis completed his military service he received a bachelor’s degree from California State University-Northridge, with a master’s degree in biology. He then graduated from Western University of Health Sciences with a doctorate of osteopathic medicine. He continued to have a residency in internal medicine at the Regional Medical Center Bayonet Point.
Otis currently has his residency as a hospitalist/nocturnist at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa, Fla.
He has been on the forefront to combat the COVID-19 pandemic as a front-line roving doctor traveling all over the country.
