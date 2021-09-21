PALMDALE — Legacy Commons for Active Seniors will hold its annual Rummage Sale on Sept. 30.
Proceeds help support the seniors’ annual Christmas party.
The sale is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Legacy Commons, 930 East Ave Q-9, south of the Palmdale Playhouse. The closest cross streets are Palmdale Boulevard and 10th Street East.
The rummage sale will feature a variety of items at reasonable prices. Many items are available from seniors who are cleaning house.
People can also donate items for the sale. Dropoff donations of new or gently used items for one day only from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 29.
For details call 661-267-5904.
