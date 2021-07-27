LANCASTER — The Lancaster Sheriff’s Station has a new leader who is hoping to change the public’s perception of law enforcement and make the city safer.
Santa Clarita native Capt. John Lecrivain has worked with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department since 1995. He is replacing former Lancaster Station captain Todd Weber, who retired after 33 years in law enforcement.
Lecrivain has a bachelor’s degree in occupational studies from California State University-Long Beach. In his spare time, he likes fishing, woodworking and spending time with his family.
He has been with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department since 1995. Prior to his promotion to captain, he worked as the department liaison to the Antelope Valley Sheriff’s Station settlement agreement with the United States Department of Justice.
He’s no stranger to various aspects of law enforcement work. In fact, he spent 20 years working patrol assignments. He’s also familiar with the Antelope Valley.
“Many of those years were invested in community policing assignments, having worked at all ranks within the Community Partnerships Bureau,” a biography from Lancaster Station, announcing his appointment as captain, said. “Captain Lecrivain has been involved in community policing in the Antelope Valley, off and on for several years, while working CPB.”
Prior to being named captain at Lancaster Station, he worked as the operations lieutenant at Santa Clarita Station.
“During his time on the Department, Captain Lecrivain had the privilege of working an array of assignments,” his bio said.
One of his assignments as a deputy was with the COPS Bureau Crime Impact teams. Another was on patrol at East Los Angeles Station.
When he was promoted to sergeant, he continued his work at East Los Angeles Station as a patrol, detective and special problems team supervisor.
With his promotion to lieutenant, came a change of duty station, as he became the watch commander at Lost Hills Station. However, he also later served as the district lieutenant in Court Services, he was a district lieutenant for Community Partnerships and finally, an operations lieutenant at Santa Clarita station.
He describes himself as a problem solver and said he wants to share ideas across stations, recognizing that successful commands are the ones who build good teams.
As Lancaster Station captain, Lecrivain says he wants to address the top three problems the city faces:
• Traffic crashes
• Vehicle thefts and
• Domestic violence
To address the first issue, he said his station will partner with the California Highway Patrol’s Antelope Valley Station and the Sheriff’s Department’s Palmdale Station for traffic enforcement.
The second issue is already being worked on. There has been a recent uptick in the theft of Chevrolet trucks and older Honda sedans, but what the public doesn’t know, Lecrivain said, is that 70-80% of those vehicles reported stolen have been recovered.
“Put a club on them, or an alarm,” he said, addressing people who own those types of vehicles.
He also wanted owners to know that the sooner they report the vehicle stolen, the better the chances of his deputies finding it. Lecrivain said the department has identified a group of repeat offenders who they believe is responsible for the rash of auto thefts in Lancaster.
Lecrivain recognizes that the domestic violence issue is a tough one to solve and said it’s not entirely a law enforcement issue.
“It’s been state-mandated that law enforcement would take action,” he said in regard to domestic violence calls. “But just enforcement is not enough.”
He’d like to find ways to partner with the community to find solutions, before his department has to get involved.
“By the time we’re involved, we have to take action,” Lecrivain said. “That makes the situation worse.”
He also wants the public to remember that the deputies working in Lancaster are part of their community.
“Half of the department lives here,” he said. “If you’re spending the majority of your waking hours here, you’re part of the community.”
