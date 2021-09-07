PALMDALE — The Palmdale Water District and City of Palmdale are teaming up to help residents learn how they can cut back on their water use with a workshop on Sept. 29.
The free workshop will run from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Chimbole Cultural Center, 38350 Sierra Highway.
Space is limited to 30 people. Registration is required and may be completed online at https://seam.ly/ybVrtjw4
Participants will learn how they can save water both indoors and outside, how to check for leaks, upgrading to WaterSmart appliances and available rebate programs.
“The best thing that we can do is ask residents to save as much as they can when they’re home and really look at their watering outdoors,” PWD spokeswoman Judy Shay said. “That’s really the highest usage in single-family residences. They can come learn how to adjust their sprinklers, what kind of gadgets they should be using.”
Some water-saving tools, such as a nozzle for outdoor hoses, shower timers and a bucket, will be provided at the workshop.
While water conservation is a wise practice in the desert anytime, it is especially important this year during a statewide drought, officials said. While Palmdale Water District and other local water providers have stated they have enough resources to meet needs this year, conservation is vital to ensuring supplies for next year and beyond.
“While we should always conserve water, being in the face of this drought leaves us no choice,” city Park Superintendent Steven Montenegro said. “There are simple things everyone can do to use water wisely. We look forward to discussing tips that can empower our community to use water sustainably, building upon the resilience of our landscapes while effectively coping with evolving drought conditions.”
Palmdale Water District surveyed some 6,000 subscribers to its newsletter earlier this year about what topics they wanted to see covered.
“Their top choice was a water-saving workshop,” Shay said.
In April, the Palmdale Water District asked its customers to voluntarily reduce their water use by 15%, but so far, usage hasn’t reflected that reduction.
“In August, people are doing a little bit better, but from April to June the numbers have been high,” Shay said.
“If we don’t save that amount of water now, and we don’t get rain this winter, next year we’re not going to be doing too well for supply.”
"""“The best thing that we can do is ask residents to save as much as they can when they’re home and really look at their watering outdoors,” PWD spokeswoman Judy Shay said. """ NO !! the best thing we can do, is build more reservoirs, to capture rain and snow melt (and that's just for starters). Funny how politicians do less and less, and the taxpayer pays more and more...for incompetence. Enjoy dehydration....looks like it is coming your way.
