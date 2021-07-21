PALMDALE — Students in kindergarten through sixth grade are invited to learn about trees and urban forestry in an interactive, educational program today.
The TreeCircus Virtual Assembly will take place from 10 a.m. to noon at the Marie Kerr Recreation Center, 2723 Rancho Vista Blvd.
Admission is free. Register at www.cityofpalmdale.org/treecircus
The program will include a 30-minute recorded show, which will be followed by a live-streamed meet-and-greet.
Educator Timmy Womick and naturalist Grayson Keating will explain tree biology and urban forestry in a way that all ages will find engaging and inspiring, according to the program description from the City of Palmdale.
The program will also feature special appearances by Treetures, whimsical characters that guide students through activities that are both developmentally appropriate and scientifically accurate.
Following the virtual presentation, Palmdale’s Landscape Inspector Evan Armstrong, a certified arborist, will talk about the benefits of urban forestry and the number and types of trees found in Palmdale.
The event will conclude with a walk around the park to discuss the trees found there and a chance to explore a forestry truck.
“This program recognizes and emphasizes that trees are a vital resource to our community and serve as an important link with nature for California’s residents,” Recreation Supervisor Laura Rice said. “We’re thrilled to present this free learning adventure for our students and their parents that’s packed with fun and valuable information.”
For information, call Laura Rice at 661-267-5905 or email lrice@cityofpalmdale.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.