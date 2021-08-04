PALMDALE — Interested residents are invited to learn about a proposed supportive housing project on Palmdale’s east side.
The 57-unit neighborhood is planned for the northeast corner of Avenue R and 30th Street East. It will provide housing and a range of services for veterans and other individuals who are homeless.
The Developers Highridge Costa and Western Community Housing will hold a virtual presentation about the development at 6 p.m. on Thursday. Those interested in attending may register at www.hcosta.com/AvenueR.
The development, as planned, will feature 56 furnished studio apartments and one two-bedroom manager’s apartment in six, two-story Spanish-style casitas, as well as a central clubhouse, according to project materials.
The housing development will include offices for individual case management sessions with residents and a community room and central plaza for group meetings, classes, workshops and training sessions, according to a summary provided by Highridge Costa.
All residents will have access to supportive services provided by intensive case managers.
These include coordination with other services and referrals, food subsidies, recreation and socialization activities, art and music workshops, recovery meetings and support groups.
Case management is provided through LifeSTEPS, a Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health-approved provider.
The development is still in the planning process with the City of Palmdale and has not yet been approved.
The company is applying for state funding for the project through the No Place Like Home program, established to invest in permanent supportive housing for those experiencing homelessness and in need of mental health services.
The projected timeline shows the development being submitted to the city for a plan check in August 2022, with construction estimated to begin in early 2023, according to Highridge Costa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.