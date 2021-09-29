EDWARDS AFB — The last of 17 B-1B bombers being retired as the Air Force realigns its fleet in anticipation of the new B-21 bomber, left Edwards Air Force Base on Sept. 23, headed for the boneyard at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona.
With this retirement, the nation’s B-1B fleet — built in Palmdale at what was then Rockwell International’s facility at Air Force Plant 42 — is reduced to 45 active aircraft.
“With fewer aircraft in the B-1 fleet, maintainers will be able to give more time and attention to each aircraft remaining in the fleet,” Brig. Gen. Kenyon Bell, Air Force Global Strike Command director of Logistics and Engineering, said in a release from the Air Force about the move.
“Beginning to retire these legacy bombers allows us to pave the way for the B-21 Raider,” he said. “Continuous operations over the last 20 years have taken a toll on our B-1B fleet and the aircraft we retired would have taken between $10 and $30 million per aircraft to get back to a status quo fleet in the short term until the B-21 comes online.”
Not all of the 17 aircraft were sent to the boneyard, however. One remains at Edwards AFB for use in ground testing. Another was sent to Tinker AFB in Oklahoma as a prototype for structural repairs, while another to the National Institute for Aviation Research in Wichita, Kan. for digital mapping.
One B-1B was sent to Barksdale AFB in Louisiana for display at the Barksdale Global Power Museum.
Four of the 13 aircraft sent to Davis-Monthan will be in “recallable storage,” meaning they may be reactivated if needed.
The B-1B Lancer has been in service with the Air Force since 1986.
With a maximum speed of mach 1.2, the swing-wing bombers were originally intended to carry out nuclear strikes on targets deep in the Soviet Union. The nuclear mission was eliminated in 1994.
The bombers originally began with prototypes in the mid-1970s, but the program was canceled in 1977. However, President Ronald Reagan restarted the production with the improved B-1B variant in 1981. Its first flight was in 1984.
The B-1B holds almost 50 world records for speed, payload, range and time to climb in its class.
The Air Force plans to eventually move to a fleet of two bombers: Rebuilt versions of the venerable B-52, which has been in service for more than six decades and the next-generation stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider.
Like the B-1B and B-2 before it, the B-21 Raider is being built at Air Force Plant 42 in Palmdale.
Northrop Grumman was awarded the next generation bomber contract in 2015, when it was widely believed it would be built in the same location as its predecessor and near lookalike, the B-2, was built.
The Air Force, however, did not confirm the manufacturing site until 2019.
Flight testing of the new bomber will be at Edwards AFB.
Specifics on the classified bomber program are scarce.
An updated fact sheet on the B-21 also released in July states that the bomber will be part of a larger family of systems, to include intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, electronic warfare, communications and other capabilities. The specific components of this family of systems is not specified.
The B-21 is intended to carry nuclear and conventional weapons and may fly with or without a pilot in the cockpit.
The Air Force expects to purchase at least 100 B-21 bombers, although more recent reports call for a fleet of as many as 145.
The bombers are scheduled to become operational in the mid-2020s, according to the fact sheet.
