PALMDALE — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department could receive a nearly $5 million investment from Los Angeles County to fight illegal marijuana growers, dispensaries and water theft, under a proposed $39.3 billion supplemental budget adjustment to the 2021-22 adopted county budget.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will consider the supplemental budget adjustment and other items at today’s meeting.
The proposed supplemental budget is approximately $2.837 billion more than the budget adopted, in June, by the Board.
The proposed supplemental budget includes $2.4 million for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Marijuana Eradication Team to enhance enforcement against water theft and illegal cannabis growers in the Antelope Valley.
There is also a proposed $2.5 million from the Cannabis Consumer Health and Safety Task Force for the Sheriff’s Department to combat illegal dispensaries in the unincorporated areas and illegal growers in the Antelope Valley, whose products pose safety risks to consumers.
This past summer, the Sheriff’s Department, working with personnel from multiple units, as well local, state and federal authorities, destroyed an estimated $1.19 billion worth of illegal marijuana plants, arrested 131 people and rescued some 180 animals in the Antelope Valley, as part of a 10-day operation that Sheriff Alex Villanueva called the largest operation in the history of the Los Angeles county Sheriff’s Department.
The Board of Supervisors will conduct a virtual meeting at 9:30 a.m., today.
To listen by telephone, call 877-873-8017 and enter the access code when prompted. The access code for English is 111111, the code for Spanish is 222222.
To address the Board on all regular agenda items, starting at 9 a.m., call 877-226-8163 using participant code 1336503.
Written public comments may be submitted through the website https://publiccomment.bos.lacounty.gov, which will become part of the official record.
Visit http://bos.lacounty.gov/Board-Meeting/Live-Broadcast to watch the meeting online.
