LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Continuing through Aug. 30, closures of one to three lanes will occur on Century Boulevard near Los Angeles International Airport to accommodate construction on the Automated People Mover project.
One to three lanes on either side of Century will be closed between Avion Drive and Sepulveda Boulevard, with the work generally planned between 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays.
LAX officials said, however, that lane closures could take place during daytime and nighttime hours. Three-lane closures will only take place during overnight hours or on Saturdays, according to airport officials.
From Aug. 23 to Aug. 30, during weekdays from midnight to 4 a.m. motorists will not be able to access eastbound Century Boulevard and LAX fro the Sepulveda Boulevard/LAX ramp. Northbound motorists will be able to detour on 96th Street to access Century Boulevard and LAX. Motorists exiting LAX from World Way South on the Upper/Departures Level will be routed on the airport return ramp to the Lower/Arrivals Level and Center Way to exit the terminal area.
The Automated People Mover is part of a $14.5 billion modernization project at LAX, the largest airport project of its kind in the U.S. The train system will have six total stations — three inside the Central Terminal Area and three outside the CTA, which will connect the train system to L.A. Metro and a car rental facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.