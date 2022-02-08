LANCASTER — The Lancaster Housing Authority and the City Council, acting as the Successor Agency to the former Redevelopment Agency, will consider declaring five city-owned parcels of vacant land as surplus and no longer necessary for the city’s use.
The Housing Authority owns parcels throughout the city, which it acquired to develop as affordable housing. City staff identified four parcels — at 44715 Beech Ave, 45018 Spearman Ave., 44820 Redwood Ave. and 45500 28th St. East — that will not be used for any development projects by the city, according to a staff report.
Since the properties were purchased by the former Redevelopment Agency with low-income housing funds, any proceeds from the sale of the properties must be placed in the Housing Authority’s Low- and Moderate-Income Housing Asset Fund and used for affordable housing purposes, the report said.
The Successor Agency owns several vacant parcels throughout the city that it acquired for the purposes of economic development and affordable housing development. Staff identified a 0.26-acre parcel on East Avenue J-14 near 4th Street East with the assessor’s parcel number 3140-022-900, as no longer needed for any development projects by the city.
In order to sell the properties, the parcels must first be declared as surplus. Then, a notice about available surplus public land must be sent to the California Department of Housing and Community Development and any local public entity within the jurisdiction where the surplus local land is located.
The notice must also be sent to developers who have notified the Department of Housing and Community of their interest in developing affordable housing on surplus local public land.
The entities then have 60 days to notify the Housing Authority or the Successor Agency of their interest in the property. If any entity expresses interest, the Housing Authority or the Successor Agency is required to engage in good faith negotiations for 90 days.
Following that, the Housing Authority or the Successor Agency must provide the Department of Housing and Community with a notification detailing the Notice of Availability process. The Department of Housing and Community will have 30 days to review, after which the Housing Authority or Successor Agency may lease or sell the property.
The proposed declaration of surplus land does not authorize the sale or lease of the affected properties.
The Lancaster Housing Authority and Successor Agency will meet at 5 p.m. via Zoom. The meeting will also be conducted telephonically and video streamed live on Channel 28 and the city’s website: www.cityoflancasterca.org/our-city/departments-services/city-clerk/meetings-agendas-and-minutes/public-meetings-web-streaming
Members of the public may provide comments on agendized items by dialing 1-877-853-5257 using meeting ID: 863 6131 1905# password:677447#
