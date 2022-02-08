LANCASTER — The Lancaster School District’s next superintendent should possess a high degree of personal and professional integrity, have compassion and empathy for others, be culturally competent and be a true servant leader, according to a profile compiled by consultant Leadership Associates.
The administrator should have experience working in communities with similar demographics and characteristics to those of the District, have successful experience as a teacher, site administrator and district office leader; have political savvy and have experience in establishing effective systems and structures around equity, diversity and inclusion to improve the educational experiences of all students and staff.
In addition, the ideal candidate should be willing to make a long-term commitment to the District.
The District’s Board of Education will hire a new superintendent this year to succeed Superintendent Michele Bowers, who will retire at the end of the school year, after 10 years as superintendent.
The Board hired executive search firm Leadership Associates to recruit qualified candidates for the position. It developed the professional and personal profiles, as well as the desired education and experience based on a stakeholder survey and feedback from the Board.
The Board briefly discussed the profile at its Feb. 1 meeting.
“The profile information will be instrumental in helping to guide and inform the interview process as well as the screening process for qualifications and readiness to move on to the next phase,” Bowers said.
Board President Greg Tepe said he was very pleased to see that all the different stakeholders and groups had a lot of the same interests and wants in the superintendent.
“A lot of people in the District are on the same page so great to see that,” he said
The deadline for applications is at 5 p.m., Feb. 28. The Board is expected to interview candidates next month and approve a contract with the new superintendent at its April 5 meeting. The new superintendent is expected to start July 1, according to the search timeline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.