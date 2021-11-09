LANCASTER — As part of Lancaster’s efforts to remain self-sufficient in the event of a major catastrophe, the City Council, today, will consider a contract with Powerflex Systems Inc. for the purchase and deployment of a 500 kilowatt-hour battery at City Hall, as part of the City Hall Resiliency project.
The estimated cost is $977,902. The city will be reimbursed for $421,000 of the project’s expenses through a Self-Generation and Incentive Program grant. An $87,000 grant from the California Office of Emergency Services that the city received in 2020 will also be allocated toward project expenses.
According to a staff report, the city will save more than $18,000 annually by using the battery for peak demand shaving and energy arbitrage. There will also be an annual maintenance and operation fee, which, in the first year of operation, will be $5,705.
The on-site battery would allow for City Hall to operate 24 hours a day in the event of a major catastrophe, the report said. A solar array and back-up generator are already available to support operations during the day.
The 500 kWh battery will provide two hours of service in the event of a grid outage. It will also supplement the solar energy that will be created during the day, in addition to the back-up power available through the on-site generator.
The City Council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall, 44933 Fern Ave. The meeting will be conducted telephonically and video streamed on Channel 28 and the city’s website at https://www.cityoflancasterca.org/our-city/departments-services/city-clerk/meetings-agendas-and-minutes/public-meetings-web-streaming
Those who wish to attend in person are asked to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.
Members of the public can comment on agendized items by calling 877-853-5257 using Meeting ID 863 6131 1905# Password 677447#
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.