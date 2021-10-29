LANCASTER — The City will hold its next municipal election on April 12. There will be two full-term, four-year seats up for election, those held by Vice Mayor Marvin Crist and Councilman Raj Malhi.
The candidate nomination paper filing period for the election begins, Dec. 20, and ends at 5 p.m., Jan. 14. If either incumbent fails to file papers by the Jan. 14 deadline, the filing period will be extended five days, to Jan. 19, for non-incumbents only. All candidates are required to pay a $25 filing fee.
Potential candidates must be a US citizen, reside within the city limits of Lancaster, be 18 years of age or older, a registered voter of the city at the time nomination papers are issued, and not be on parole for the conviction of a felony.
The election will be conducted via mail-in ballot only.
The City Council unanimously approved the associated resolutions for the election at Tuesday’s meeting. The proposals include a resolution rescinding a previous resolution requesting that Los Angeles County render full services. The city will instead conduct its own stand-alone election.
The city will use the services of Hart InterCivic for certified ballot preprocessing and counting software and equipment for an estimated cost not to exceed $77,602, In addition, ProVote Solutions will provide ballot printing and mailing services for a cost not to exceed $177,634.
The Council also appropriated an additional $142,210 to the election ballot for a total of $502,973.
