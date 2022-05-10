GARDENA (CNS) — A man was in custody today in the shooting death of a
woman at a motel in Gardena, police said.
Alexander McGowan Jr., 42, of Lancaster, was booked on suspicion of
murder in the death of Chiquita Walton, 37, also of Lancaster, according to the Gardena Police Department and the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.
McGowan was being held on $2 million bail, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Officers went to the Redondo Beach Motel, 1351 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., at 4:38 a.m. Sunday on a report of a shooting and found the wounded woman, who died at the scene, said Gardena police Detective Hugo Gualotuna.
Information was not available for release regarding a motive for the crime, Gualotuna said. Detectives plan to present the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of filing charges.
Anyone with information on the case was urged to call Gualotuna at 310-
217-9639, or Sgt. Brian Messina at 310-217-9692.
