A Lancaster man was found dead after being pulled from the Kern River on Saturday, Kern County Sheriff’s Office officials reported Monday.
Javier Alejandro Villa, 35, was pulled from the river at about 1:35 p.m. He had been seen jumping into the river about 4.7 miles east of the Kern River Canyon, near Bakersfield.
An autopsy will be performed, officials said.
With a strong undercurrent and plenty of boulders, the Kern River is a known hazard. In May, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office updated a warning sign at the mouth of the canyon, to reflect the 315 lives lost in the river since 1968, which is an increase of eight, from last year, when the number was 307.
