LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster’s 2022 municipal election may move back to the second Tuesday in April of even-numbered years under a proposed ordinance to be considered at tonight’s meeting.
Vice Mayor Marvin Crist and Councilman Raj Malhi’s seats will be up for election next year.
The City Council voted in September 2017 to consolidate Lancaster’s municipal election with the statewide direct primary starting in 2022, to comply with the California Voter Participation Rights Act, a 2015 state law in intended to increase voter turnout.
The next statewide direct primary election is scheduled for June 7, 2022.
However, since the council took action to comply with the state law, the City of Redondo Beach successfully challenged the law in court, to say it does not apply to charter cities, like itself. Redondo Beach’s charter holds that the city conducts its elections on the second Tuesday, after the first Monday in March, of odd-numbered years.
The City of Lancaster is also a charter city, which would not be required to merge with statewide elections, according to a staff report by City Manager Jason Caudle and City Clerk Andrea Alexander.
The City Council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall, 44933 Fern Ave. The meeting will be conducted telephonically and video streamed on Channel 28 and the City’s website at https://www.cityoflancasterca.org/our-city/departments-services/city-clerk/meetings-agendas-and-minutes/public-meetings-web-streaming
Those members of the public who wish to attend in person are asked to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status.
