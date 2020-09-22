LANCASTER — The City Council, today, will consider whether to approve a sub-recipient agreement between Lancaster and The People Concern to provide funding for Kensington Campus to help offset the cost of the Edison Electrical Connection for Phase 3 improvements.
The proposed agreement is part of the council’s consent calendar. The recommendation is to approve the Community Development Block Grant sub-recipient agreement and appropriate $150,000 from 2019-20 Community Development Block Grant program year funds.
The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Because of restrictions related to the ongoing pandemic the meeting will be conducted telephonically and video-streamed live on Channel 28 and the city’s website at www.cityoflancasterca.org/connect/public-meetings
Members of the public who wish to offer public comments on agendized items can dial 1-877-853-5257 using meeting id: 959 3680 3762# Password: 949377#
