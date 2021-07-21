Lancaster Capt. Todd Weber wraps up career

By JENNIFER A. GARCIA
Valley Press Editor
LANCASTER — The Lancaster Sheriff’s Station will soon be under the supervision of a new leader.
Capt. Todd Weber has announced his retirement after 33 years in law enforcement.
According to a news release from Lancaster Station sent Tuesday morning, via Nixle, Weber was promoted in 2017, to the position of captain at Lancaster Station.
“... and in four years enhanced amazing programs and formed long lasting relationships with our community,” the Nixle alert said.
Through his career, Weber had various assignments, to include Santa Clarita Station, Century Station, the Shooting Roll-Out Team and Malibu/Lost Hills.
“He often said he never felt more support from the community than he did here in the Antelope Valley,” the alert said.
His family, along with his career, is one of Weber’s greatest assets. He plans to spend time in retirement with his wife Edie and their two daughters.
“As sad as we are to see him go, Captain Weber will always be a part of our Lancaster Station Family,” Lancaster Station Public Information Officer Ali Villalobos wrote. “Enjoy every minute of retirement sir, we know you will be out there ‘living the dream!’”
A new captain will be announced later this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.