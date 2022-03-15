LANCASTER — Wendy Fuentes, the “unsung hero” of Kaiser Permanente Antelope Valley, is Assemblyman Tom Lackey’s Health Care Everyday Hero for the month of February.
She serves as director of the Ambulatory Clinical Practice. Fuentes oversees Kaiser Permanente’s vaccination clinic at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds, which includes overseeing and training staff and making sure that the experience for patients is an excellent one (which is open to everybody whether they are a Kaiser Permanente member or not), according to her nomination form.
The COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the AV Fairgrounds recently celebrated 100,000 vaccine doses since opening in March of 2021.
Nominator Randy Terrell, communications lead for Kaiser Permanente, called Fuentes the “unsung hero” of vaccination efforts in the Antelope Valley.
Kaiser Permanente Antelope Valley, under Fuentes’s direction, has administered more than 150,000 vaccine doses to over 75,000 people at Kaiser Permanente offices throughout the Antelope Valley.
“Wendy is tireless in her dedication to patients and her staff, which is why the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds has been such a success,” Terrell wrote.
She was selected from a myriad of entries for a Health Care Hero. Lackey honored her on March 11 at the AV Fairgrounds.
“Wendy is a great example of what an ‘Everyday Hero’ is,” he said in a statement. “But, as this is Women’s History Month, we really should call her a ‘Shero!’ She accomplished much during this unprecedented time of COVID; she did it without fanfare or complaint, but the excellence of her work shone through.”
Fuentes said in a statement, that it’s a great honor and she’s truly humbled.
“But this has always been a team effort and it is because of my fantastic team and their support that we were able to achieve all that we have,” she said.
Fuentes said her motto is, “Saving the world, one patient at a time,” but it truly takes all of the team to make it happen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.