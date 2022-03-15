PALMDALE — Desert Willow Magnet Academy will get a science lab on the school’s second floor.
The $1 million project will involve the conversion of three classrooms (207, 208 and 209) and will include a workroom area in addition to the lab. Desert Willow does not currently have a science lab on campus.
Palmdale School District’s Board of Education unanimously agreed, at the March 8 meeting, to commence formal bidding for construction of the science lab. Architectural firm Flewelling & Moody Inc., designed the laboratory.
“The science lab project at Desert Willow has been in planning for at least three years now,” Palmdale School District Superintendent Raul Maldonado said, Monday.
The District finally secured approval from the Division of the State Architect to move forward on the project.
“It’s something that we’ve been looking forward to,” he said
The Board also unanimously approved a pre-qualification questionnaire for the construction of the lab.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.