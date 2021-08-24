PEARBLOSSOM — Keppel Union School District will pay $18,500 for professional recruitment services to fill one moderate special education teacher vacancy.
Keppel has five open positions, including two moderate and severe special education positions. There are two special education positions open at Alpine Elementary School and Keppel Academy.
However, after a discussion, the Board voted 4-1 with Clerk Waunette Cullors dissenting to approve a consultant agreement with Soliant NPA to fill the position.
“It’s extremely hard to staff teaching positions for the special education credential,” Superintendent Jacqueline Cardenas said at the Aug. 17 meeting. “It’s extremely hard to staff in the Antelope Valley and even more so in the middle of where we are because even more recently, our larger districts scooped up some of our staff members.”
Cardenas added the District has been unable to hire special education teachers, going so far as interviewing candidates who then dropped out of consideration at the last minute when the District was ready offer them a job.
Trustee Georgia Halliman expressed concern about the possibility of a new recruit only agreeing to come to the District if they are paid a higher salary.
“That’s going to become an issue because our existing staff, they’re going to be underpaid, because this person will get a higher rate because that’s the only reason why they’ll agree to come here because that person’s going to have to uproot their entire life to move here, evidently, in order to get a job here,” she said.
Halliman asked whether the District could boost the pay of its existing employees instead of paying a company to recruit teachers.
Cullors cautioned about putting negative energy out to the universe.
“We have to put forth the effort and not just throw money to consultants to do our job ... I think that’s a lot of money ... I don’t want to think our community can’t get people that are professional and competent,” she said.
Board President Jannie Dutton noted some districts offer hiring bonuses. She asked if the District could entice retired teachers to come back and get a waiver from the state.
“I’m just wondering, that’s another idea,” Dutton said.
The trustees also expressed concern about a new recruit leaving the District after two months. The contract with Soliant NPA is refundable up to 60 days in the event the candidate resigns within the first 60 days.
