TEHACHAPI — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance in locating a missing juvenile.
Fourteen-year-old Gabriela Martin went missing on Sept. 10, in Tehachapi.
Deputies have received information that she may be in the Bakersfield area.
Anyone with information regarding Martin’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.
