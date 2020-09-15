INYOKERN — Kern County Sheriff’s deputies found a woman deceased in her home on June 14, 2020.
Deputies were dispatched to the 6500 block of Orchard Avenue in Inyokern at approximately 3:53 p.m., in regard to a report of a suspicious death.
When they arrived at the scene, they found Susan Alfson dead with suspicious injuries. As a result, a homicide investigation was started and detectives responded to the scene. A postmortem examination was completed and the cause of death was strangulation and the manner was homicide.
Though the investigation is ongoing, a person of interest has been identified in the case.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 661-831-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.
