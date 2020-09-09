KERN COUNTY — A man has been found guilty of three counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14 years and one count of annoying or molesting a child under 18 years old.
On Sept. 1, a Kern County jury found Cesar Valenzuela Soto guilty of the charges. They also found that he had molested multiple victims. Deputy District Attorney Alexandria Ottoman of the Kern County District Attorney’s Office prosecuted the case.
It was discovered that during the second half of 2018, Valenzuela Soto molested four girls, between the ages of 11 and 17, whom he had known for years.
According to a statement from the Kern County District Attorney’s Office, Valenzuela Soto was a trusted person among the victims’ families.
“Initial reports of the molestation of one victim was brought to the attention of the pastor of a church attended by both the defendant and all of the victims,” the statement said. “The pastor confronted Valenzuela Soto, who admitted to the molestation.”
Upon further investigation, it was revealed there were three additional molestation victims. Since the molestation occurred in Los Angeles and Kern counties, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office and the Los Angeles Police Department collaborated on the case investigation.
“Today we received favorable verdicts in two major felony cases involving child victims,” District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer commented after being advised of the conviction. “In the Kaleb Kessinger case, a guilty verdict was obtained regarding the first-degree murder of an infant, and here in the Valenzuela Soto case, guilty verdicts were obtained for a pattern of molestation affecting four separate victims — three of which were under 14 years old. The dedicated prosecutors of the Special Victims and Homicide units of the DA’s office have repeatedly shown their commitment to justice for our community’s most vulnerable victims.”
Valenzuela Soto faces between 15 and 45 years to life in prison as a result of the convictions. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 29 in Division H of the Kern County Superior Court before the Honorable Greg Pulskamp.
