ROSAMOND — Kern County Sheriff’s deputies responded to two shooting incidents in Rosamond in the past week, according to a Department release.
In the first, on Monday, deputies responded, shortly before midnight, to a report of shots heard fired in the area of Rosamond Boulevard and the Antelope Valley Freeway.
They found a 40-year-old man who said he had been driving west on Rosamond Boulevard and stopped at the light at the freeway off-ramp, when a blue car carrying three men pulled alongside. A passenger in the backseat of the blue car began shooting, he told deputies, then the car took off northbound on the freeway.
No one was injured in the shooting, although the man’s vehicle was struck twice by bullets, according to the release.
The suspects were not identified or arrested, according to officials.
The second shooting incident took place two days later, on Wednesday, when deputies responded, at 1:22 a.m., to 130th Street West to a report of a shooting, with the suspect reportedly driving a tan truck. No one was injured in the reported shooting.
While deputies were on the way to the scene of the shooting, a deputy saw a truck matching the description in the Taco Bell parking lot at Rosamond Boulevard and Eagle Way, near 30th Street West.
That deputy attempted to stop the truck, but the driver fled, heading east on Rosamond Boulevard, then south on the Antelope Valley Freeway, according to the release.
The truck, which had been stolen, was later found abandoned at Orange and B streets, but the driver was not identified or found.
Anyone with information regarding either of these investigations is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.