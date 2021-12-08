BAKERSFIELD — Kern County has completed the redistricting process, as the Board of Supervisors, on Tuesday, approved an ordinance detailing the new district boundaries and amending the county ordinance code.
The ordinance passed on a 4-1 vote, with Fifth District Supervisor Leticia Perez dissenting, it’s the same vote tally which approved the district map in November.
The new district boundaries closely resemble the former map, with small adjustments made to accommodate population changes, as recorded by the 2020 Census.
This map meets the requirements of the federal Voting Rights Act and the California Voting Rights Act, County Counsel Margo Raison said.
Tuesday’s vote was the culmination of a process that began in April and included a series of community workshops and public hearings, before the Board, to gather public input.
Ultimately, the Board’s decision came down to a choice between two maps: The one chosen and one crafted by a community nonprofit, the Kern Equitable Maps Coalition, which was supported by the Dolores Huerta Foundation.
This Coalition map created three districts with a majority of the voting-age population that is Latino; the final map has two.
Having two majority-minority districts was part of a court-ordered redistricting in 2016.
The biggest difference in the two maps for eastern Kern County residents — including those in Rosamond, Mojave, California City and Boron — is that one maintained, essentially, the current districts, while the other combined all of the eastern reaches of the county into one district, instead of the existing two.
The approved map had the support of Antelope Valley-area organizations, including the Rosamond Municipal Advisory Council and the Mojave Chamber of Commerce.
The new districts are in effect for 2022 elections, including the June 7 primary.
