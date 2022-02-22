BAKERSFIELD — The Kern County Board of Supervisors, on Tuesday, unanimously agreed to sign a letter in opposition to proposed legislation regarding COVID-19 vaccinations and children.
The two bills were introduced in the state Senate, late last month and no action has been taken yet on either.
The letter from the Board is addressed to state Senators Shannon Grove and Melissa Hurtado, who serve on the Senate Health Committee. It asks them to vote “no” on SB 866 and SB 871.
SB 866 would allow minors age 12 and older to receive immunizations with an FDA-approved vaccine without a parent or guardian’s consent.
While it is written to include any immunization that is FDA-approved and meets recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Supervisors’ proposed letter specifically cites the legislation as allowing the COVID-19 vaccination for minors.
SB 871 would add the COVID-19 vaccination to the list of required immunizations for children to enter public or private schools, nursery schools, daycare or similar facilities and removing the exemption for personal beliefs.
County Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop, in presenting the letter to the Board, said the Senate also agreed to suspend the rules that require a proposed bill be in print for 30 days before taking action for these two bills.
He said they are being fast-tracked.
“The vaccines have undoubtedly help protect millions of people, and there are surely others who could benefit from obtaining this treatment,” the letter says. “But convincing those who are hesitant requires room for discussion and disagreement. Instead, allowing vaccination of our children without parental consent and mandating vaccination despite an individual’s religious or personal beliefs is akin to holding education and child care hostage in a ‘take it or leave it’ approach that will undoubtedly sow more division and distrust, rather than promote unity and the public’s health.”
The Board agreed to send the letter with little discussion and after having heard from three members of the community who spoke against not only vaccine mandates, but also mask mandates.
Supervisor David Couch, who referred the matter to county staff, after learning about the proposed bills from Supervisor Phillip Peters’ staff, said that reading the text of the proposals “will make the hair on the back of your neck stand up.”
“This is not the country that I know and that I grew up in,” he said.
Peters said the proposed legislation is an example of the overreach of the state government that has been seen in other issues.
“Bills like these add to the many, many state policies that have Californians to leave the state in droves,” Board Chairman Zack Scrivner said.
"""without a parent or guardian’s consent.""".... that's the Weasels getting their foot in the door (deceiving the parents)...Then the Dems will introduce legislation that allows your child to go on vacations with them (like to Epstein's Island) ..."""without a parent or guardian’s consent.""". You see parents are the only thing in the Pedos way, between your child and them. Most have forgotten how Newsom wanted to ease up on molestions laws... (he's hoping you did). Keep voting for "Free Money" and the Democrats...even if your children are damaged for the rest of their lives.
