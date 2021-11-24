ROSAMOND — Kern County Sheriff’s homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in Rosamond, on Saturday night.
Deputies were called to a reported shooting on the 2500 block of Diamond Street shortly before 10:30 p.m., Sheriff’s officials reported.
Once there, the deputies found a man with gunshot wounds. Although both deputies and emergency medical personnel attempted life-saving procedures, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man has been identified by the Kern County Sheriff-Coroner as Nicolas B. Archuleta, 23, of Rosamond.
The coroner’s office will determine the cause and manner of death, according to a release.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.
