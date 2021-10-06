PALMDALE — Palmdale’s eclectic Kaleidoscope Arts and Food Festival returns, on Saturday, with a full slate of artists, musicians, crafts, food and activities suitable for the whole family.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Palmdale Amphitheater, 2723 Rancho Vista Blvd. Admission and parking are free.
Considered the city’s premier annual event, this is the festival’s fifth year, following a year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s a really nice festival: Family-friendly atmosphere, (where) we can celebrate those talents in our region,” Palmdale Director of Parks and Recreation Keri Smith said. “It’s a very special event for us and for us to be able to offer it again this year is really exciting. We hope to stimulate everyone’s senses.”
Four area artists will be creating murals, live, during the event, so guests will be able to see the creations develop before their eyes.
A collection of more than a dozen artists will also host their own “mini-studios,” where guests can see and purchase their original work, ask questions and see demonstrations.
The ArtLight exhibit will showcase artwork by area students, novices and hobbyist artists.
For those inspired to create art themselves, free Brush Strokes classes are available to all ages. Participants are given the materials and instruction to paint three different designs.
Providing musical entertainment from the Amphitheater stage will be Irish/Celtic performers Paddy’s Pig at 10 a.m., Folk/Bluegrass/Dixieland entertainers High-D Boys at 11:30 a.m., original world guitar sounds by Incendio at 1 p.m., classic Soul/Motown powerhouse Stone Soul at 2:45 p.m. and Latin jazz artist Louie Beltran Cruz at 4:30 p.m.
“It’s a really nice, eclectic mix,” Smith said.
A unique entertainment option will be the Living Water Statues, in which performers dripping water from their fingers resemble Italian Renaissance fountains. Performances will be at 10:45 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. in the ArtLight tent.
A new offering for children this year is the Cardboard Box Maze, presented by A.MAZE.D. In keeping with the theme, the maze will have artwork on the interior walls and children can create their own on the outside, Smith said.
The Fresh Made Market will feature a variety of handmade creations and culinary items, perfect for gift-giving or to treat yourself.
Despite the pandemic hiatus, the Festival will have more vendors than in past years.
“Much to our surprise, we had an overwhelming response of vendors and artisans who want to come back,” Smith said. “They’re just so thrilled to be able to participate.”
Foodies will want to check out the options offered for sale, both to eat and drink.
The Art of the Chew food court will feature authentic Mexican cuisine from Familia Barrios Catering, Taste of Soul on Wheels, offering its combination of soul and Mexican tastes; Couple of Nuts, offering kettle corn and funnel cakes; Alex Fruit N Nuts’ assortment of dried fruits, nuts, smoothies and Pepsi products; and Italian Ice’s high-quality frozen desserts.
The wine and craft beer enthusiasts will find tempting offerings at twin offerings: The Art of the Vine and Art of the Brew.
The former features wineries from the Antelope and Santa Clarita valleys with Coruce Vineyards, Golden Star Vineyards and Reyes Winery, as well as wine purveyor Thief and Barrel.
The Art of the Brew features local craft breweries to include Bravery Brewing Company and Lucky Luke Brewing.
Tastings are available for $8 for four samples.
For information, including on the individual artists and performers featured, visit kaleidoscopeartfestival.com
