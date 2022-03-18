I hope everyone had a lovely Paddy’s Day.
Someone mentioned the late, great Yogi Berra’s contribution to Paddy’s Day humor. Told that the mayor of Dublin was Jewish, Yogi said, “Only in America!”
Only Yogi.
These days, in my home region of Syracuse, NY, there is a huge Ukrainian community on Tipperary Hill, the famous Irish neighborhood known for its traffic light with the green on top.
The city seems united in supporting the Ukrainians.
———
After NASA’s new $9.7 billion James Webb Telescope was launched into space on Christmas Day, I saw a clever joke meme showing that someone forgot to take the lens cap off.
That would be a $9.7 billion mess, wouldn’t it? But fortunately, the project is going swimmingly, with the telescope focused perfectly and recording its first images.
Astronomers say it is performing better than expected.
———
Speaking of projects going well, organizers say the second effort to recall George “Train Wreck” Gascón has raised $3.5 million and collected more than 125,000 signatures.
To remove Gascón as Los Angeles County district attorney, they need to gather 566,857 signatures — 10% of registered voters — by the July 6 deadline.
If they do, the question will be on the November ballot, and if that happens, we will finally be rid of him.
Gascón has disgraced the office with his ridiculously soft on crime policies.
———
I know there’s a war on, but somehow at least some US senators were unaware they were agreeing to make Daylight Saving Time permanent.
The news this week that the Senate unanimously approved the Sunshine Protection Act took everyone by surprise.
I didn’t think they agreed on anything.
A piece of legislation that affects every single American was passed with no discussion, by unanimous consent.
The workings of the Senate are complicated, but as Paul McLeod of the website Buzzfeed explained:
“Typically, to pass a bill you need to first clear it through a Senate committee, then you need to ask the Senate majority leader to put it to a vote. They will tell you no because Senate floor time is in high demand and they are too busy confirming judges and keeping the government funded to spend hours on your bill. In the lucky event that your bill does move forward, you need to win over at least 60 of 100 senators, then go through hours of debate and multiple rounds of votes.
“Or you can ask for unanimous consent.”
With the unanimous consent, your bill passes automatically unless someone objects. If even a single senator objects, then it’s off to committee and the usual legislative process.
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., asked for unanimous consent — and no one objected.
McLeod quotes some senators who were not happy when they learned what they had done. Their staffs had not told them DST was up for unanimous consent. Had they known, they would have objected, they said.
Heck of a way to run a country.
The measure must still pass the House and be signed by President Joe Biden.
———
Congratulations to my friend Bill Deaver on his retirement from the column-writing game after almost 80 years. (He started as a kid, writing a column for kids.)
In the old, pre-computer days, we in the newspaper business used to type “30” on the last page of our copy, so the typesetters knew it was the end of the story.
I don’t know why it was 30 instead of 32 or 25 or 36, but it was 30.
Bill put a metaphorical 30 on his last column, this past Sunday.
I always enjoyed Bill’s stories of the old days in East Kern and of his days in the Reagan and Bush administrations in Washington.
We used to meet regularly for lunch and share stories. Many of the best ones, of course, were the ones we couldn’t put in our columns.
William P. Warford’s column appears every Friday and Sunday.
