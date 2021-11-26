PALMDALE — Los Angeles County sheriff’s homicide detectives continued their investigation on Thursday morning into a man’s stabbing death the previous day. Palmdale station deputies responded at approximately 4 p.m., Wednesday, to the 39500 block of Colchester Court, where they were directed inside a residence and found the victim unresponsive and suffering from multiple stab wounds to the upper torso, according to a report by Deputy Miguel Meza of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and no suspect description was provided. Anyone with information about the stabbing is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. If you prefer to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 at submit a tip online at lacrimestoppers.org.
Investigation in man’s stabbing death continues
- VALLEY PRESS STAFF REPORT
-
-
- 0
Latest News
- SAVES needs assistance during holiday season
- Royals practice for title game against Compton
- Marauders set to play in first bowl game since 2016
- Shooting victim is identified
- Noah Gordon, 95, dies; American novelist with overseas audience
- Investigation in man’s stabbing death continues
- Art critic Dave Hickey, known for book ‘Air Guitar’, has died
- Man killed by police was Afghan interpreter
Most Popular
Articles
- AV Hospital may get new facility soon
- Royals get back to championship
- Progressives have a Republican soulmate in the Senate
- Man shot dead in central Palmdale
- AVUHSD taps interim as new superintendent
- City of Palmdale seeks to make commutes safer
- RCSD eyes eminent domain process to obtain water rights
- KCSO investigates fatal shooting
- Turnovers doom Palmdale in loss to Northview
- Valley Olympian delights students
Images
Videos
Commented
- Biden announces ‘historic’ deal but still must win votes (3)
- Fight ends Cal City homecoming dance (2)
- Rittenhouse murder case thrown into jeopardy (2)
- Family issues keep Newsom out of public sight (1)
- Garcetti says COVID-19 symptoms have been mild (1)
- Rotary Club donates books (1)
- Shutoff moratorium has impact on PWD finances (1)
- Lawsuit blocking state assisted death law ends (1)
- AV College enrollment decreases from last year (1)
- Chief of California’s wildland firefighting agency to retire (1)
- Owl habitat cuts by Trump appointees used ‘faulty’ science (1)
- Construction at AV College delayed (1)
- Biden’s big bill near votes in House, but fighting still drags (1)
- US opens COVID boosters to all adults (1)
- Navy launches ship named for gay rights leader Milk (1)
- Crew member sues Baldwin, others over ‘Rust’ shooting (1)
- Keep FOG out of drains (1)
- North American Leaders Summit revived (1)
- Spike in shootings on freeways (1)
- Supreme Court to hear case on New York’s gun permit law (1)
- Drivers race to grab cash falls from fallen truck (1)
- Biden mulls reversing rules on western grouse species (1)
- Coming out later in life has unique obstacles (1)
- Extra deputies respond to threats (1)
- Analyst: $31B state budget surplus (1)
- Armorer: Someone may have put bullet in gun (1)
- School district may keep ‘secret shopper’ contract (1)
- Military families fight with food insecurity (1)
- City is on edge as lead water crisis persists (1)
- California’s Newsom picked Halloween with kids over UN (1)
- One dead, one hurt in Haight Ashbury daytime shooting (1)
- Two pardoned in Native American recognition (1)
- Leaders launch UN climate summit (1)
- China still aggressive against COVID-19 (1)
- Vaccination rates increase among school children (1)
- City Council fails to pass emergency declaration (1)
- Discussion continued on Measure AV revenue (1)
- Some SKUSD employees get raises (1)
- LA County hate crime reports gain 20% in 2020 (1)
- Westside teachers get COVID pay plan (1)
- ‘Fortune teller’ in Riverside is arrested in $50,000 scam (1)
- White House targets ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy (1)
- Cal City budget remains unfinished (1)
- White House rushes with infrastructure fixes for US economy (1)
- FDA paves way for COVID-19 vaccinations in children ages five-11 (1)
- Nurse charged in death of inmate at county jail (1)
- AV Wall heads to El Centro (1)
- California expands virus booster access (1)
- Thieves targeting high-end stores in San Francisco (1)
- Health official speaks to Valley educators (1)
- Pentagon rattled by Chinese military push (1)
- Michael Cohen ends prison term (1)
- Remote meeting participation passes (1)
- GOP officials push back on mandate (1)
- Biden boosts crime fighting efforts on Native lands (1)
- US charges two major ransomware operators (1)
- Planners OK development tract map (1)
- LA, Long Beach ports to give fines for backlogged cargo (1)
- Activists heal over years while pushing gun reform (1)
- Biden, Xi to summit over tensions (1)
- Los Angeles County deputy fatally shoots woman and wounds man (1)
- Schools take lead role in touting vaccines for younger people (1)
- Army Corps completes reservoir for Everglades restoration (1)
- Business highlights, Nov. 5, 2021 (1)
- High court struggles with case (1)
- Divided Democrats call for new strategy (1)
- Man charged in alleged flight attendant assault (1)
- Cap on drug price hikes sparks battle (1)
- California backslides on water conservation (1)
- Southland enacts new smog rules on oil refineries (1)
- LA luxury mall latest to be hit by smash-and-grab thieves (1)
- White House thinks Biden’s bill will pass (1)
- Out of time: Climate talks go past deadline over coal, cash (1)
- Army officer who reported prisoner abuses dies at age 42 (1)
- LeBron suspended (1)
- Beto O’Rourke running for Texas governor in 2022 (1)
- Trump wants call logs, notes hidden from Jan. 6 panel (1)
- Report: More action needed at UN summit (1)
- Atomic bombing survivor, Tsuboi, dies (1)
- New US passports reflect societal changes (1)
- Study: California condors can have ‘virgin births’ (1)
- USC admits to delay in warning about fraternity (1)
- Police: Teens driven by racial hatred targeted BLM leader (1)
- Has Kamala Harris been sidelined? (1)
- Ex-trooper pleads not guilty in motorist’s beating (1)
- No evidence suspect knew parade victims (1)
- Mercer Bailey, who spent 47 years with AP, dies (1)
- Man is convicted of murder, DUI in pileup (1)
- Guns more common on streets (1)
- Officials: Overdose deaths topped 100,000 (1)
- European leaders slow to act on virus (1)
- Drama in the Gulf: Officials say Iran seized Vietnamese tanker (1)
- Acton-Agua Dulce to implement program to support new teachers (1)
- Newsom cancels planned trip to UN climate conference (1)
- Sage Hall construction price tag increases (1)
- Children’s Center needs donations (1)
- Victim was pointing his gun at Rittenhouse (1)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.