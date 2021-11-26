PALMDALE — Los Angeles County sheriff’s homicide detectives continued their investigation on Thursday morning into a man’s stabbing death the previous day. Palmdale station deputies responded at approximately 4 p.m., Wednesday, to the 39500 block of Colchester Court, where they were directed inside a residence and found the victim unresponsive and suffering from multiple stab wounds to the upper torso, according to a report by Deputy Miguel Meza of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and no suspect description was provided. Anyone with information about the stabbing is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. If you prefer to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 at submit a tip online at lacrimestoppers.org.

