The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has launched a new program to aid deputies in being better prepared to serve those members of the community suspected of having or having been diagnosed with a disability.
The Special Alert program was announced, on Nov. 1, by Sheriff Alex Villanueva.
“This is a big step forward in terms of public safety,” he said.
He introduced the program with an emphasis on aiding those with autism spectrum conditions, but it applies to other conditions, as well.
The program allows caregivers or family members to voluntarily provide information about a person living in their home who has or is suspected of having an intellectual, mental or physical disability.
This information will aid deputies when responding to calls that involve those who have been registered in the program, alerting them to those persons’ needs, which may help them decide how best to approach them and what resources may be needed.
A “Special Alert” will be entered into the Department’s dispatch system, and deputies will receive certain information when responding to 911 calls.
“Having this information really gives everybody a leg up, so we know how to deescalate it properly, who are the responsible people and what issues may be useful in communicating successfully with this individual, particularly if they’re non-verbal,” Villanueva said.
As part of the program, watch sergeants will be required to verify the call with the dispatch, and ensure that any other calls that would be directed to the responding deputies are cleared from them, so that they are only focused on the special alert call, Villanueva said.
The watch sergeants will also be tasked with assuring trained mental health professionals are also called to respond, as well as a field sergeant.
This information will not be used to enforce laws against the registered person or loved ones, according to Department officials.
To participate in the program, caregivers or family members may fill out the form, available at www.lasd.org/specialalert, and return it to the nearest Sheriff’s Station.
The form is available in both English and Spanish.
In addition to identification, the form requests applicable information regarding language spoken, nicknames and any disabilities and/or diagnosis pertaining to the individual, objects or stimuli the individual responds to positively and negative triggers, if any mobility assistance is required, past violent behaviors and if there are any weapons in the home. The form also requests contact information for a treating psychologist or psychiatrist, if applicable.
All the information is voluntary, and the form states the Department will not release any of the information to the public without a court order.
