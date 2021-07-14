LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, on Tuesday, unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and Supervisor Sheila Kuehl to work toward eliminating illegal large-scale marijuana grows in the Antelope Valley, which have been tied to water theft, threats of violence against residents and passersby, trespass, use of dangerous pesticides and chemicals, and littered debris.
The substitute motion replaced a previous motion at the June 22 meeting authored by Barger, that sought to amend various state laws to increase criminal penalties. The substitute motion, this time co-authored by Supervisor Kuehl, did not include any mention of stricter penalties.
The substitute motion directs the appropriate county officials and departments to support or pursue legislation to seek amendments in state law that would provide standing to county counsel to civilly prosecute and enjoin water theft, provide additional enforcement authority for water theft and/or misuse in declared drought emergencies. It would also authorize county counsel to civilly prosecute and enjoin water pollution from cannabis cultivation, address potential loopholes or exploitation by illegal cannabis growers, pursue increasing local government controls over illegal cannabis and unregistered hemp crops and authorize an alternative means of service of process for commercial cannabis businesses when their business entity status is form unknown.
The motion also asked county counsel to work with relevant departments and agencies to report back to the Board in 90 days with a proposed administrative nuisance abatement ordinance for unpermitted cannabis activity including illegal cannabis cultivation and dispensaries and asked Regional Planning to study a future ordinance to regulate hemp and report back to the Board in 180 days with recommendations.
“Make no mistake, illegal marijuana grows are something that impacts the entire county of Los Angeles,” Barger said. “Illegal growers are using unregulated chemicals to process marijuana (and) selling products to legal and illegal dispensaries in and outside the LA Basin, endangering cannabis users.”
She said two bears were found poisoned by pesticides near one valley grow operation and the problem is not limited to outdoor crops.
“Outdoor grows expand over multiple areas in the middle of the valley surrounded by debris and trash, while indoor grows have taken over homes in residential areas, converting family homes into suburban cannabis farms,” Barger said.
Several Antelope Valley residents had a chance to offer their perspective during public comment.
Jeffrey Hillinger, vice president of the Littlerock Town Council and assistant director of the Association of Rural Town Councils suggested the Board of Supervisors look at what code enforcement could do to stop the illegal grows before they get started. He noted several code violations at the
“They are leveling the land and they’re probably easily taking over 18 inches of topsoil, which you would also need a permit for,” he said. “At the same time, they’re clearing these properties killing our protected Joshua trees and other indigenous plant life.”
Hillinger lives across the street from four separate grow operations and said his neighbors can no longer ride their horses in the area.
“It’s just ridiculous out here,” he said. “I would urge the rest of the Board of Supervisors to come out here. Maybe get in that helicopter, take a flight, take a look at what’s going on with our desert out here and all these drugs.”
Janice Wise, president of the Juniper Hills Town Council, said the community has experienced an increase in illegal cannabis grows in the neighborhood. The community was devastated by the Bobcat Fire last September with close to 80 homes lost.
“We are also deeply concerned about our water source,” she said. “We rely solely on ground water and wells up in Juniper Hills. We don’t have a public water system. These illegal grows are putting toxins into our ground. It’s a real danger for our ground water ... The water table at the Antelope Valley is at risk and if that happens our communities are also at risk. We don’t want to just survive out here we want to thrive.”
Green Valley Town Council member Guy Randles said this is not the Wild West and taxpaying citizens should be safe in the Fifth District and not be intimidated by cartel thugs.
“Our groundwater is being contaminated by grow chemicals, our water systems are being compromised by theft, our land is being decimated along with the protected Joshua trees,” he said. “This is an unfolding disaster and it’s very serious. Make the AV safe, fund the sheriff and amend your laws.”
Pearblossom Rural Town Council President Christopher Minsal, who is also a father and lifelong resident of north Los Angeles County, said he has witnessed a great disturbance in his community.
“Never in my life I have ever seen lawlessness like I’ve witnessed over the last year, with people doing whatever they want, because they all know there’s only one, maybe two sheriffs at any given time covering the area the size of the San Fernando Valley,” he said. “It’s easy to hide, threaten people, take over a town, ruin quality of life for its residents. Our little desert is one of Los Angeles County’s gems.”
He wanted to see commercial cannabis regulated, rather than banned, to generate tax dollars for enforcement against illegal operators.
Lake Los Angeles resident Elizabeth Andrew, who also serves on the Lake LA Rural Town Council, said the illegal cannabis grows are horrendous.
“Our children can’t go outside and play,” she said. “They can’t go out into the desert and ride their bikes or anything because they are being confronted by armed people. You can smell things in the air, it’s not good for our seniors in the community and we have a lot of those. We are an underprivileged area. We don’t have a lot of help out here and to take away the sheriff’s department would be unconscionable. We appreciate all of our sheriff’s and what they do.”
The Board also voted on a separate motion by Supervisor Janice Hahn to reconsider its longstanding ban on commercial cannabis.
“Rural town councils and residents must be guaranteed a seat at the table during discussion of cannabis regulation since our rural residential neighborhoods are in agriculturally zoned areas,” Susan Zahnter of the Association of Rural Town Councils said.
