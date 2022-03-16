PALMDALE — Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Palmdale Station are asking for the public’s help to identify two people wanted for stealing a wallet at Trader Joe’s in Palmdale.
They later tried to use the victim’s credit cards at Best Buy in Palmdale. Those with information regarding the suspects is asked to call Det. Fleck with Palmdale Station at 661-272-2463.
Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477, use the P3 Tips app or visit http://lacrimestoppers.org
