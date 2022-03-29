CALIFORNIA CITY — California City Police Department officers discovered human remains at a house in the 20300 block of 86th Street, which led to the arrest of an individual on murder charges, according to a California City Police Department release.
Officers, along with other law enforcement agencies, executed a search warrant at the 86th Street house, Friday morning, where they found evidence of a possible homicide. Further investigation revealed unidentified human remains in a shallow grave in the backyard of the house, according to the release.
Shortly after the search, an individual was taken into custody without incident in the 8000 block of California City Boulevard, in the city’s central business district. The individual was booked into Kern County Central Receiving Jail on murder charges.
No information on the suspect was available, on Monday by presstime.
The investigation continues and identification of the remains is pending.
According to a Bakersfield television news outlet, the mother of a woman who went missing 10 years ago was told that the activity at the home on 86th Street was related to the open missing person case for Desiree Thompson.
No one was available to provide additional information at the California City Police Department, by presstime, Monday.
