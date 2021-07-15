LANCASTER — Hope of the Antelope Valley will launch its second Access Center at Living Faith Cathedral starting Friday, Area Director Billy Nettles said.
The opening of their new shower unit coincides with a serving of hot meals for people experiencing homelessness from 1 to 4 p.m. at the church, 418 West Ave. J.
“Hope of the Antelope Valley’s vision is to build capacity to provide hope, a shower, hot meals, housing, health services and healing to the residents of the Antelope Valley” Nettles said.
Homelessness destroys lives, families and communities, but ending homelessness starts with a leader. Hope of the Valley found its leader for the Antelope Valley in Nettles, who’s excited to join Living Faith Pastor and Lancaster Councilman Darrell Dorris, of Living Faith Cathedral in looking forward to making homelessness history.
