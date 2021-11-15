PALMDALE — Maria Kyupelyan never met Army Specialist Vanessa Guillén but Guillén’s tragic story touched Kyupelyan’s heart and moved her to action.
Guillén is believed to have been killed in April 2020 by another soldier while stationed in Fort Hood, Texas.
Last October, Kyupelyan, Miss Antelope Valley 2020, organized a tree planting in Guillén’s honor at Poncitlán Square with assistance from City of Palmdale officials. The Drake elm tree was planted in the shadow of the square’s flagpole.
Kyupelyan was back at Poncitlán Square, on Sunday, for another ceremony to observe the one-year anniversary of the tree planting and to unveil a plaque in Guillén’s honor.
Guest speakers were John Parsamyan, Krishna Flores, Giovanni Pope and Dennis Anderson. Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer and councilmen Austin Bishop and Juan Carrillo also addressed the crowd.
Kyupelyan placed a temporary wood plaque with a metal plate on a large rock near the tree for the ceremony. The plaque says “In memory of Spc Vanessa Guillén; 09/30/1999 - 04/22/2020” and includes the US Army logo. A permanent aluminum plaque will eventually be affixed to the rock when it is ready.
Guillén, 20, reported being sexually harassed two times by another soldier at Fort Hood, Texas, before she was brutally murdered.
‘I did this because I felt very connected to her,” Kyupelyan said prior to the ceremony. “We were very similar in age. She was only 20 years old when she was killed. I felt that we needed to do something to honor her not only worldwide but here in the Antelope Valley as a whole.”
Kyupelyan, a 2018 graduate of Quartz Hill High School who now attends California State University, Northridge, expressed gratitude to the City of Palmdale for allowing her to plant the tree last year as well as installing the plaque this year.
Kyupelyan also organized a vigil last year on Lancaster Boulevard when the circumstances of Guillén’s disappearance and death first came to light. She collected cards and posters for Guillén’s family. She reached out to the family last year.
“Because it was still new, still recent, they did not get back to me,” Kyupelyan said.
Kyupelyan heard from the family just a few days before Sunday’s event. The family, Kyupelyan said, were OK with Kyupelyan’s remembrance of their daughter. She will send them the cards and posters that she collected.
During the ceremony, Kyupelyan said the tree is dedicated not only to Guillén but also to those service members who have been affected by sexual abuse and assault all while serving our country.
“She serves us today as an icon and a symbol,” Kyupelyan said of Guillén. “We will forever be grateful for her sacrifice as well as for her commitment to serving the country.”
She added: “We have not forgotten, nor will we forget. I will continue to share her legacy alongside those who plan on telling her story as well. We can only hope that in the future our service men and women will be protected, respected and honored. There are still so many whose voices have been silenced. Let their voices be heard through us. As the saying goes, people are afraid of change. I am afraid of things that will never change. We can only hope that this circumstance will never happen again.”
Kyupelyan also used Sunday’s remembrance ceremony to honor the 13 US service members killed in an Aug. 26 attack outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport Kabul, Afghanistan.
“I know Veterans Day just passed, but we should be able to honor them every day,” Kyupelyan said.
Kyupelyan placed photos of the 13 service members on seven white folding chairs in the front row of the audience seating area.
Parsamyan, vice-president of Vets4Veterans, thanked Kyupelyan for stepping up.
“This is very special,” Parsamyan said. “I have had a couple of lunches by the tree by myself. “
Parsamyan said Guillén’s story is tragic.
“It should have never happened,” Parsamyan said. “Unfortunately, her chain of command, some of her brothers and sisters, let her down and a lot of a lot of us took that to heart. That’s our Army sister.”
Marine veteran Flores, who often speaks and advocates on the issue of military sexual trauma and the military, experienced sexual assault before her deployment in 2005. Flores did not know what to do.
“Not only did the fear hinder my voice, it kept it hindered, and hidden, for many, many years,” she said.
Flores said the longterm psychological effects of the assault dramatically impacted her life to the point that when she first transitioned out of the military, she almost took her own life.
“I kept my voice hidden until I got out of the military and I went to the VA,” Flores said. “The VA is not a perfect system, but it did provide me a psychological support that I needed to improve my quality of life.”
Flores said Guillén’s story pushed her out of her shadow and comfort zone so that she started advocating on Guillén’s behalf.
Pope, an Antelope Valley College student who also serves on the City of Lancaster’s Social Equity Commission, talked about the value of service.
“One of the things that I realized is that the reason that we value others and our culture, when they step up to lead, is because there’s dignity in service,” Pope said.
He added: “And the Bible tells us that we don’t serve others for an extrinsic reward, for praise, for worship or for validation. We serve others because it’s the right thing to do and because it’s our job, as members of humanity to advance civilization forward. And there’s something to be said about the blessing of human life, and as such, with any blessing, it should be treated with value. “
Pope said we have a responsibility to protect and care for one another. He urged people to call their elected representatives to support legislation to ensure that this never happens again.
“The truth is the only way that we can truly honor Vanessa Guillén and her service today, is by everyday civilians taking the necessary steps to ensure that this doesn’t happen again,” Pope said.
Anderson, a US Army veteran, said he has an almost 50-year association with the Army.
“I‘m almost always proud of it and sometimes I’m not,” Anderson said. “It’s complicated.”
