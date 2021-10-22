LANCASTER — The 2022 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count will take place over three days, next January, with the Antelope Valley Count scheduled for the morning of Jan. 27 with a mobile app instead of paper and other changes to ensure the safety of volunteers.
The count is conducted annually by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, with the assistance of thousands of volunteers. This year’s count was canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“Homeless count data is key to understanding demographic changes and for the allocation of resources to address the homelessness crisis,” Heather Varden, LAHSA’s community relations manger for SPA 1 (service planning area) said during a presentation at Thursday’s Lancaster Homeless Impact Commission.
The data derived from the count captures changes in the populations experiencing homelessness and helps inform program design and policies addressing the crisis as well as funding decisions.
“We are always conscious that behind any number, there’s a person with their own unique story and circumstances,” Varden said.
Although the US Department of Housing and Urban Development require that a count of unsheltered persons be conducted every two years, the LA Homeless Services Authority conducts a point-in-time count every year to stay up to date on the data.
The 2020 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count showed 66,436 people experiencing homelessness countywide including 4,755 in SPA 1, a 44% increase over the previous year.
Varden said it is important to conduct the 2022 count to obtain the most recent data.
The 2022 Homeless Count will be conducted Jan. 25 though 27. The Antelope Valley count will be in the morning of Jan. 27. For the 2022 count, the LA Homeless Services Authority will launch a homeless count mobile app called Akido that can be downloaded from the Apple App store and Google Play store accessible on Apple and Android smartphones.
The app allows users to find their current location on the map, navigate to their assigned census tracts, and collect precise count information throughout their assigned areas.
To ensure the safety of all volunteers, LA Homeless Services Authority will provide personal protective equipment, Volunteers will also be required to follow public health guidelines including the use of hand sanitizers, masks at all times, and practicing social distancing.
Anyone who signed up to volunteer for the count should stay home the day of the count if they do not feel well or they came into contact with anyone who tested positive for COVID-19 in the previous two weeks.
“We are encouraging volunteers to be vaccinated before the count but are not requiring nor are we asking to show proof of a negative test result,” Varden said.
Varden encouraged people to volunteer for the 2022 Homeless Count, either as a deployment site coordinator for experienced volunteers, or as part of a counting team. Teams will drive through their assigned areas.
“We are encouraging people to form their homeless count team be bringing a safe partner to increase protection from potential exposure to others,” Varden said.
Training will be provided. Individuals can also volunteer. Visit www.theycountywillyou.org to register.
